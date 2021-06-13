Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Expands By 105.1%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Friday. Ascom has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

