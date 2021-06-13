Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Expands By 105.1%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Friday. Ascom has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75.
Ascom Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.