Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rises By 410.6%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
ALPMY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $17.78.
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
