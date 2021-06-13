Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rises By 410.6%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

ALPMY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

