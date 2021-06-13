Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Grows By 227.6%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 227.6% from the May 13th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. BBQ has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $138.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $921,109 over the last ninety days. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.93% of BBQ worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

