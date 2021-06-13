Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rises By 286.2%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 286.2% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE BNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 61,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

