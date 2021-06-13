Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Decreases By 68.8%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

