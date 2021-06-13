Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Decreases By 68.8%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.74.
About Bunker Hill Mining
