Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Declines By 58.6%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the May 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CFWFF opened at $2.86 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

