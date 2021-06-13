Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Rises By 509.7%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 509.7% from the May 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CNTMF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.08. 47,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.35.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

