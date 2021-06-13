Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Rises By 509.7%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 509.7% from the May 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of CNTMF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.08. 47,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.35.
About Cansortium
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.