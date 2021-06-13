Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Rises By 278.7%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 278.7% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.28. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLLNY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

