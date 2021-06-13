Short Interest in CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Rises By 1,242.9%

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 1,242.9% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBRI opened at $0.00 on Friday. CMTSU Liquidation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

