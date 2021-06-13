Short Interest in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Grows By 613.6%

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 982,600 shares, a growth of 613.6% from the May 13th total of 137,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

XPOA opened at $9.91 on Friday. DPCM Capital has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

