Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Declines By 66.7%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EAXR stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08.
Ealixir Company Profile
