Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Declines By 66.7%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EAXR stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08.

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

