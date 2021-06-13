Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Expands By 325.0%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,841.20. Also, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 8,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $151,788.71. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First National stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.21% of First National as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FXNC stock remained flat at $$19.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313. First National has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

