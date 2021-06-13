Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Drops By 51.1%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the May 13th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

