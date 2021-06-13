Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Increases By 172.1%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, a growth of 172.1% from the May 13th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,862. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 73,347 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Fluor by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.