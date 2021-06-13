Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Decreases By 94.2%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the May 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FMANF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 16,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,907. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

