Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Rises By 4,160.0%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 4,160.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of GALKF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Galantas Gold has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48.
About Galantas Gold
Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.