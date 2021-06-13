Short Interest in Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Rises By 587.5%

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 587.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Green PolkaDot Box stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16. Green PolkaDot Box has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.76.
Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Green PolkaDot Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green PolkaDot Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.