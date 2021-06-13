Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Drops By 59.4%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the May 13th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of KBWY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. 199,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

