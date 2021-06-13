Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Declines By 48.2%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the May 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SDG stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $100.27.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

