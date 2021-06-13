Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Expands By 777.6%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 777.6% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JSAIY stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JSAIY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.