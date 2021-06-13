Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Rises By 311.1%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of BTO stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 121,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $44.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
