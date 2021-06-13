Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Rises By 311.1%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BTO stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 121,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.