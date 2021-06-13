Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Decreases By 50.0%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,252 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

