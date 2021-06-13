Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Increases By 159.1%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUW. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

NUW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 11,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

