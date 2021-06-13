Short Interest in Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Declines By 61.8%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the May 13th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.8 days.

RTOXF remained flat at $$4.67 during trading hours on Friday. Rotork has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83.

RTOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

