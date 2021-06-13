Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Increases By 136.4%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,632. Santen Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

