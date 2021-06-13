Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Decreases By 95.6%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the May 13th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAUHY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Straumann currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.26. 19,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,785. Straumann has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $82.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.08.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.