Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Grows By 875.0%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.95. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWMAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.