Short Interest in Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Increases By 300.0%

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sydbank A/S stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Sydbank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment services and cash management solutions.

