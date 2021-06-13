Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Decreases By 47.1%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE TVE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

