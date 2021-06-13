Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Declines By 50.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TSUKY opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.