Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Declines By 53.8%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VONV stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $71.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

