Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SBSW stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

