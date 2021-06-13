Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.60. 6,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,887,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

