Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.60. 6,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,887,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.
