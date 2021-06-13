Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading 5.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $73.82 and last traded at $73.48. 72,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,061,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

