SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $112.45 on Friday. SiTime has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $304,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,519 shares of company stock worth $6,027,334. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 53.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 135,011 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

