Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. Buys 2,470,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,124,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up approximately 37.6% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned about 1.52% of PG&E worth $352,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 556,775 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,006,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 171,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 6,545,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,997,028. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

