Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. Takes $157.49 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,187,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486,000. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 16.8% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after buying an additional 165,771 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.64. 1,145,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,678. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

