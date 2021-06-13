Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

SVKEF stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

