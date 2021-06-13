Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

SVKEF stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

