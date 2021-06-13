Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth about $5,365,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

