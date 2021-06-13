Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.04

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 5670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMFKY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smurfit Kappa Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.