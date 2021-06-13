Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $238.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.41. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

