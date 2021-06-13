SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $241.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.54. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

