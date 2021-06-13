Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 221.3% from the May 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SLSSF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. 1,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,214. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

