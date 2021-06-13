Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPHS stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sophiris Bio has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

