Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $893.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce $893.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $891.82 million and the highest is $894.79 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $410.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 786,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

