SpartanNash Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

