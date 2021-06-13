Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $25,755.55 and approximately $3,740.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00447224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

