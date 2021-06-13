Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $243.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $177.27 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.27.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.