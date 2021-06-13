Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 163.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

