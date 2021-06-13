Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Square stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.93, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.