Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Square stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.93, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
